Seasons
TRON: Uprising All seasons
Tron: Uprising
12+
Production year
2012
Country
USA
Episode duration
30 minutes
TV channel
Disney XD
Series rating
6.3
Rate
10
votes
8.2
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "TRON: Uprising"
Season 1
19 episodes
18 May 2012 - 28 January 2013
