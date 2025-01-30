Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

The Recruit 2022 - 2025, season 2

The Recruit season 2 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Recruit Seasons Season 2
The Recruit 16+
Original title Season 2
Title Сезон 2
Season premiere 30 January 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 6
Runtime 5 hours 0 minute

Series rating

7.3
Rate 11 votes
7.4 IMDb

The Recruit List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Y.N.A.H.Y.A.L.
Season 2 Episode 1
30 January 2025
Y.A.R.A.C.O.T.D.O.P.
Season 2 Episode 2
30 January 2025
H.H.I.I.T.K.A.L.
Season 2 Episode 3
30 January 2025
A.T.N.W.H.Y.P.A.B.H.
Season 2 Episode 4
30 January 2025
W.S.T.W.T.P.
Season 2 Episode 5
30 January 2025
I.D.N.W.T.B.D.I.
Season 2 Episode 6
30 January 2025
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more