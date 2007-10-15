Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Samantha Who?
Seasons
Samantha Who? All seasons
Samantha Who?
18+
Production year
2007
Country
USA
Episode duration
22 minutes
TV channel
ABC
Series rating
8.5
Rate
10
votes
7.3
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Samantha Who?"
Season 1
15 episodes
15 October 2007 - 12 May 2008
Season 2
20 episodes
13 October 2008 - 23 July 2009
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree