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Beavis and Butt-Head 2022 - 2025, season 3

Beavis and Butt-Head season 3 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Beavis and Butt-Head Seasons Season 3
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head
Original title Season 3
Title Сезон 3
Season premiere 3 September 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 30
Runtime 10 hours 30 minutes

Series rating

8.3
Rate 14 votes
8.4 IMDb

Beavis and Butt-Head List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Braces
Season 3 Episode 1
3 September 2025
Heart Attack
Season 3 Episode 2
3 September 2025
Plumber's Helpers
Season 3 Episode 3
3 September 2025
A.I.
Season 3 Episode 4
3 September 2025
Scent of a Dumbass
Season 3 Episode 5
10 September 2025
New Couch
Season 3 Episode 6
10 September 2025
Nuts
Season 3 Episode 7
17 September 2025
Bike
Season 3 Episode 8
17 September 2025
Life Savers
Season 3 Episode 9
17 September 2025
Tattoo
Season 3 Episode 10
24 September 2025
Old Beavis and Butt-Head in Tattoo
Season 3 Episode 11
24 September 2025
Beavis and Butt-Head in Too Big to Fall
Season 3 Episode 12
1 October 2025
Old Beavis and Butt-Head in David VanDriessen
Season 3 Episode 13
1 October 2025
Beavis and Butt-Head in Metal Detector
Season 3 Episode 14
1 October 2025
Beavis and Butt-Head in Depositors
Season 3 Episode 15
8 October 2025
Tom Anderson's War Stories: Summer of Love
Season 3 Episode 16
8 October 2025
Beavis and Butt-Head in Nacho Shake
Season 3 Episode 17
8 October 2025
Beavis and Butt-Head in Ear
Season 3 Episode 18
15 October 2025
Songs of Nature with David Van Driessen
Season 3 Episode 19
15 October 2025
Beavis and Butt-Head in Dearly Departed
Season 3 Episode 20
15 October 2025
Old Beavis and Butt-Head in The Mission
Season 3 Episode 21
29 October 2025
Beavis and Butt-Head in Beavis H
Season 3 Episode 22
29 October 2025
Beavis and Butt-Head in Bed and Breakfast
Season 3 Episode 23
29 October 2025
Old Beavis and Butt-Head in Bed and Breakfast
Season 3 Episode 24
12 November 2025
Old Beavis and Butt-Head in Work from Home
Season 3 Episode 25
12 November 2025
Beavis and Butt-Head in Bed and Breakfast
Season 3 Episode 26
12 November 2025
Old Beavis and Butt-Head in Million Dollar Reward
Season 3 Episode 27
26 November 2025
Beavis and Butt-Head in Get Well Soon
Season 3 Episode 28
26 November 2025
Old Beavis and Butt-Head in Oldholio
Season 3 Episode 29
10 December 2025
Smart Beavis and Butt-Head in Discoverers
Season 3 Episode 30
10 December 2025
TV series release schedule
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