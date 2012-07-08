Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Sinbad
Seasons
Sinbad All seasons
Sinbad
12+
Production year
2012
Country
Great Britain
Episode duration
43 minutes
TV channel
Sky1
Series rating
7.8
Rate
10
votes
6.3
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Sinbad"
Season 1
12 episodes
8 July 2012 - 23 September 2012
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree