The Thaw 2022, season 2
The Thaw
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
23 August 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
5 hours 0 minute
Series rating
6.6
Rate
12
votes
6.8
IMDb
The Thaw List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Episode 1
Season 2
Episode 1
23 August 2024
Episode 2
Season 2
Episode 2
30 August 2024
Episode 3
Season 2
Episode 3
6 September 2024
Episode 4
Season 2
Episode 4
13 September 2024
Episode 5
Season 2
Episode 5
20 September 2024
Odcinek 6
Season 2
Episode 6
27 September 2024
TV series release schedule
