Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

The Thaw 2022, season 2

The Thaw season 2 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Thaw Seasons Season 2
The Thaw
Original title Season 2
Title Сезон 2
Season premiere 23 August 2024
Production year 2024
Number of episodes 6
Runtime 5 hours 0 minute

Series rating

6.6
Rate 12 votes
6.8 IMDb

The Thaw List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Episode 1
Season 2 Episode 1
23 August 2024
Episode 2
Season 2 Episode 2
30 August 2024
Episode 3
Season 2 Episode 3
6 September 2024
Episode 4
Season 2 Episode 4
13 September 2024
Episode 5
Season 2 Episode 5
20 September 2024
Odcinek 6
Season 2 Episode 6
27 September 2024
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more