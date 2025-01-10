Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Goosebumps 2023 - 2025, season 2

Goosebumps season 2 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Goosebumps Seasons Season 2
Goosebumps
Original title Season 2
Title Сезон 2
Season premiere 10 January 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 8
Runtime 6 hours 24 minutes

Series rating

6.5
Rate 15 votes
6.7 IMDb

Goosebumps List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Stay Out of the Basement, Part I
Season 2 Episode 1
10 January 2025
Stay Out of the Basement, Part II
Season 2 Episode 2
10 January 2025
The Haunted Car
Season 2 Episode 3
10 January 2025
Monster Blood
Season 2 Episode 4
10 January 2025
The Boy Who Cried Monster
Season 2 Episode 5
10 January 2025
The Girl Next Door
Season 2 Episode 6
10 January 2025
Welcome to Camp Nightmare
Season 2 Episode 7
10 January 2025
Episode 8
Season 2 Episode 8
10 January 2025
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more