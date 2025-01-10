Menu
Goosebumps 2023 - 2025, season 2
Goosebumps
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
10 January 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
8
Runtime
6 hours 24 minutes
Series rating
6.5
Rate
15
votes
6.7
IMDb
Goosebumps List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Stay Out of the Basement, Part I
Season 2
Episode 1
10 January 2025
Stay Out of the Basement, Part II
Season 2
Episode 2
10 January 2025
The Haunted Car
Season 2
Episode 3
10 January 2025
Monster Blood
Season 2
Episode 4
10 January 2025
The Boy Who Cried Monster
Season 2
Episode 5
10 January 2025
The Girl Next Door
Season 2
Episode 6
10 January 2025
Welcome to Camp Nightmare
Season 2
Episode 7
10 January 2025
Episode 8
Season 2
Episode 8
10 January 2025
TV series release schedule
