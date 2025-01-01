Moni[_Making pictures of the crew and Moana_]Oh, of course! That's why you're the wayfinder!
Moana[_Loto cuts some ropes for improvement_]No, no! Guys, the entire ocean is kind of counting on us, so we gotta rise in the moment, stay on course and keep everyone in the canoe- Wait, where's the farmer?
Kele[_Pua falls on Kele_]Ow! When will the canoe stop moving?
MoanaWell, we are kind of on the ocean. Whoa! Moni?
Matangi[singing; to Moana]Don't you know how good you have it?/ You're all that's stopping you/ For me, I'm stuck like static/ Can you imagine/ A life stuck in the gloom?/ You've got a chance/ so take it/ I know your scared/ but life's unfair./ It's full of choices, big and small./ But trust the fall and you can have it all!
Kele[paralyzed by the Kakamora's blow-darts; slurred]But we're jelly! How are we going to face that clam if we're jelly?
Moni[reading the Kakamora's pictographs]Their island... was in the same area as Montufetu... When Nalo cursed Montufetu... They were cut off from their island... and they have been seperated from their island ever since.
Moana[Moana is opening up to Maui about the disheartening weight of responsibility in her voyage. She looks up to see Maui in "Shark Head" form; upset]This is serious!
Maui[awkwardly]Is there something distracting you?
Loto[Moana and her crew have just been slimed by the kakamora's blobfish; Loto tastes some of the slime]Hm, tastes like coconuts.