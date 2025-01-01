Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Moana Quotes

Moana quotes

[from trailer]
Moana Maui?
Maui [picks up Hei Hei] Boat snack!
[Pua falls into his other hand]
Maui Boat snack upgrade! Bacon *and* eggs?
[Pua snorts]
Maui Why didn't you bring the pig last time?
Kele You look like a kidney stone.
Maui And you look like someone who would know what that is.
Kele I'm an elder!
Maui And I'm 3,000 years old, so I'm an elder-er.
Maui [Upon seeing the magical storm] Now I kinda miss the giant lava monster.
Moana Still not a princess.
Maui A lot of people would disagree.
[Mini-Maui looks at audience]
Maui [Recognizes Hei Hei. Excitedly] Boat snack!
[pause. Serious tone.]
Maui Boat snack?
[Lookjng grimly at the crew]
Maui Where's Moana?
Moana Loto! What are you doing?
Loto I'm fixing! Improvements!
Moana Okay... The canoe is perfect as it is.
Loto Perfection's a myth. There's only failing, then learning, then death.
Moana Moni... the oar?
Moni [_Making pictures of the crew and Moana_] Oh, of course! That's why you're the wayfinder!
Moana [_Loto cuts some ropes for improvement_] No, no! Guys, the entire ocean is kind of counting on us, so we gotta rise in the moment, stay on course and keep everyone in the canoe- Wait, where's the farmer?
Kele [_Pua falls on Kele_] Ow! When will the canoe stop moving?
Moana Well, we are kind of on the ocean. Whoa! Moni?
Loto Loto. Moni's the other one.
Moana Guys, we'll never make it- Whoa! If you don't embrace the ocean!
Loto Gotta embrace the liquid.
Kele Loto, i cannot swim!
Moana Um, you know, okay..
Moni [_Pictures fall in water_] Ah, now everyone looks sad.
Loto [_The crew is arguing and busy in their own interests and Moana claps while dancing_] I am unclear as to what you are doing.
Moana Guys, we wanna reach Motufetu, break Nalo's curse, we gotta come together. Find our rhythm!
Moana Hey, Maui, I don't know where you are, but I could really use your help.
Moana Maui! Oh, Moni!
Moni It's both of us, actually. Maui and me. It's part of a series.
Moana Wow.
Moni You know, it's too bad Maui isn't here. You really need someone who knows all the old stories. And someone who's like super strong and has great hair and just...
Moana I think I know someone else kinda like that.
Moni Yes! I'm going with Moana on a call from the ancestors! Woooo! Get ready for some eye witness accounts!
Moana [repeated line; to Simea, screaming excitedly] Little Sis!
Simea [also screaming excitedly] BIG SIS!
Kele I don't do sing-alongs.
Maui Can I get a chee-hoo?
Matangi [singing; to Moana] Don't you know how good you have it?/ You're all that's stopping you/ For me, I'm stuck like static/ Can you imagine/ A life stuck in the gloom?/ You've got a chance/ so take it/ I know your scared/ but life's unfair./ It's full of choices, big and small./ But trust the fall and you can have it all!
Kele [paralyzed by the Kakamora's blow-darts; slurred] But we're jelly! How are we going to face that clam if we're jelly?
Moni [reading the Kakamora's pictographs] Their island... was in the same area as Montufetu... When Nalo cursed Montufetu... They were cut off from their island... and they have been seperated from their island ever since.
Moana [Moana is opening up to Maui about the disheartening weight of responsibility in her voyage. She looks up to see Maui in "Shark Head" form; upset] This is serious!
Maui [awkwardly] Is there something distracting you?
Loto [Moana and her crew have just been slimed by the kakamora's blobfish; Loto tastes some of the slime] Hm, tastes like coconuts.
Moana It be easier if we're not jelly.
Simea You should make Maui go, so you can stay with me!
