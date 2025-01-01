Moana Loto! What are you doing?

Moana Okay... The canoe is perfect as it is.

Loto Perfection's a myth. There's only failing, then learning, then death.

Moana Moni... the oar?

Moni [_Making pictures of the crew and Moana_] Oh, of course! That's why you're the wayfinder!

Moana [_Loto cuts some ropes for improvement_] No, no! Guys, the entire ocean is kind of counting on us, so we gotta rise in the moment, stay on course and keep everyone in the canoe- Wait, where's the farmer?

Kele [_Pua falls on Kele_] Ow! When will the canoe stop moving?

Moana Well, we are kind of on the ocean. Whoa! Moni?

Loto Loto. Moni's the other one.

Moana Guys, we'll never make it- Whoa! If you don't embrace the ocean!

Loto Gotta embrace the liquid.

Kele Loto, i cannot swim!

Moana Um, you know, okay..

Moni [_Pictures fall in water_] Ah, now everyone looks sad.

Loto [_The crew is arguing and busy in their own interests and Moana claps while dancing_] I am unclear as to what you are doing.