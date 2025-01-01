Menu
An Idiot Abroad quotes

Ricky Gervais - Executive Producer Nothing is funnier than Karl in a corner being poked by a stick. I am that stick.
[first lines]
Narrator The seven wonders of the world. Christ the Redeemer. The Taj Mahal. The Great Pyramids. Truly man's greatest achievements. But there's one man who sees them differently.
Karl Pilkington - Presenter [viewing a picture of the pyramids] If that was on my road, the council would be on it to go get that down. It's a death trap.
