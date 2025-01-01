Agâh BeyogluThink of your health. A little exercise won't kill you. Why are you in the elevator? Just use the stairs. See? It's bad for the heart.
#1There are no serial killers in Turkey. There are people who go on a killing spree.
Agâh BeyogluPeople don't listen to each other properly. Automatic answers without waiting. Everything is automated now, and they say we can't get along.
Agâh BeyogluBut sooner or later, I will forget things, right? All my memories, experiences will be erased, they will go away. What will happen to me? Phone numbers aren't that important. But what will happen to my personality?
Agâh BeyogluYou are alive but you don't exist. How can someone endure this?
Agâh BeyogluWouldn't that be awesome? If we forget everything wrong, and only remember the correct things?
Agâh BeyogluI am 65 years old now. I made a wish again, just like a child. An impossible wish, of course. Do you know what I wished for? To become a good person.
Agâh BeyogluA bomb goes off, killing 50 people, and you don't panic. But when people are picked off one by one, then you do. Is that it?
#2Nevra, why did you become a police officer? Why did you become a fascist?
Nevra ElmasWhy I didn't act like a revolutionist in college and then marry rich a guy and sit on my ass all day without working, like you? Here is my answer... I didn't want to.
Agâh Beyoglu"Unjust provocation... Time off for good behavior." Mitigation after mitigation. They could have given you a medal too.
Agâh BeyogluThey gave proper consideration but they didn't deal proper retribution.
Agâh BeyogluDon't tell me that you loved too. Yours isn't love. It's rancor. You don't love with rancor.
Ates ArbayThis is what I do, you see. I'm in show business. The show serves one purpose only... To make people forget. I'm in the forgetting business.
Ates ArbayIt is how it works. Let's say there's a massacre somewhere. There's an assassination, but the assassin never gets caught. I make people forget about them. Has there been a huge fraud? Call for me and I'll make them forget.
Ates ArbayWith stories such as this one about the murderer. I spin a fairy tale. They all listen with bated breath. He gets caught and another one emerges. He gets caught, and another one. I tell all their stories. But you know what I don't do? How come so many people are licensed to carry guns? How come people can access guns so easily? I never talk about that. You got it? If you want to make people forget about the gun, all you have to do is talk about the victim.
SefaShe can get the fuck out of here. But she shouldn't go without a fuck... Definitely...
CemilThere are no coincidences. Because life itself is a coincidence.
DevaBy the way, let me introduce you guys. Suveyda, my grandfather.
Agâh BeyogluNice to meet you... I hope you're using protection. I can't handle another child.
Agâh BeyogluI am so scared of death, Munir. In fact, I'll tell you a secret. I'd be OK with it even if everyone on earth died and I were the only one left. I mean... I'm even willing to face such loneliness. What if I still remember all I've done in the afterlife? I couldn't bear that. I couldn't.
FiruzWould you trust Nevra? Could you trust her?
SefaI would trust more if it was a man holding the gun. At least it would be clear what he'd do.
Agâh BeyogluI said to myself: "Agâh, don't be scared of being afraid. Instead of fearing death and dying every day, fear death, sure, but live every day."
Theater PlayerConscience resembles the gut. It keeps working away even while you're asleep. No matter how much you deny your conscience, that horrible murder you've committed always becomes the rope you get hung by.
Agâh BeyogluI went to see a play the other day. There was a scene that resembled this. Not exactly, but close. I didn't find it believable at first, but I think they might've had a point. They said that conscience resembles the gut. And the gut resembles conscience. If you want it emptied, you have to be the one to do it. Funny. See... I prepared this for you. To stick on your forehead. But since you're going to be the one to do it, I wouldn't want to disrespect you. I wouldn't want to get between you and your conscience. That's why I won't.
Agâh BeyogluWhy are the mechanics always late?
DevaHe's a cat. A cat that kills dogs. The weak triumphing over the strong. It does against everything we know. It goes against nature. I think that's awesome.
Nevra ElmasI read something in a novel once. "Man takes less and less space the poorer he gets," it said. The poorer you are, the smaller you can make yourself.
CemilHave you ever loved anyone so much that you'd never question anything? Have you ever believed in something no matter what?
NesrinOf course not. Never.
CemilI guess... you must've never had a family, Nesrin.
DevaI don't think names hold any meaning.
Agâh BeyogluWhy?
DevaBecause we don't choose our own name.
ÇilingirThey keep tabs on old people.
Agâh BeyogluDon't you worry about that. Old people keep tabs on them, also.
CemilThere this writer called Bukowski, you might've heard of him. He said drinking is a form of suicide.
Agâh BeyogluEach person has a black mark on their heart when they're born they say. Once they find their calling in life, only then does the mark fade away. Suveyda is what that mark is called. It does have another meaning, but it escapes me.
NedimIf the conmen of a country con you through not hope but fear, you never ask them who they are or what they do for a living.
DevaIf you want to commit a crime and not get blamed all you have to do is to build a crowd around you. It is no longer a crime, if you commit it with a large enough crowd.
Agâh BeyogluI used to be terrified that no one would hear what I said. Now, I'm terrified that they might. I guess... That's life.
UmutWhat's wrong with your car?
Agâh BeyogluMy car's fine. I am the one with the problem.
NesrinThey can't even get a bloodstain out... Yet they go become cops.
SalihI won't let you you die before telling me why you tried to kill me. Tell me, why? Why were you after me?
Agâh BeyogluConscience.
SalihConscience? What conscience? What does that have to do with anything?
Agâh BeyogluYou know what conscience means, don't you?
SalihFuck you and and your conscience!
(2018)If you want to commit suicide together, the first rule is you should ask the other person whether they want to die, as well.
TolgaDo you know what's the most dangerous thing for a murder specialist? -Obsession.
Agâh BeyogluKill yourself and be done with it. No more pangs of conscience, Ufuk. Go on, don't be scared.
TolgaWe don't mess with people's lives here. We save their lives instead. You got that?