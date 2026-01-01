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Senay Gürler
Senay Gürler Senay Gürler
Kinoafisha Persons Senay Gürler

Senay Gürler

Senay Gürler

Date of Birth
26 November 1966
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Sahsiyet 8.8
Sahsiyet (2018)
Ayak İşleri 8.2
Ayak İşleri (2021)
Aşk ve Gözyaşı 7.2
Aşk ve Gözyaşı (2025)

Filmography

Aşk ve Gözyaşı 7.2
Aşk ve Gözyaşı
Drama, Romantic 2025, Turkey
10 Days of a Curious Man 5.8
10 Days of a Curious Man Merakli Adamin 10 Günü
Crime, Drama, Detective 2024, Turkey
My Dad's Heart 6.6
My Dad's Heart Akildan Kalbe
Drama 2024, Turkey
Sakla Beni 5.9
Sakla Beni
Drama 2023, Turkey
10 Days of a Bad Man 6.3
10 Days of a Bad Man Kötü Adamin 10 Günü
Crime, Drama, Detective 2023, Turkey
Watch trailer
Adım Başı Kafe 4.7
Adım Başı Kafe
Comedy 2021, Turkey
Ayak İşleri 8.2
Ayak İşleri
Comedy, Action 2021, Turkey
Kalp Yarası 6.1
Kalp Yarası
Drama 2021, Turkey
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