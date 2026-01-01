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About
Filmography
Senay Gürler
Senay Gürler
Kinoafisha
Persons
Senay Gürler
Senay Gürler
Senay Gürler
Date of Birth
26 November 1966
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.8
Sahsiyet
(2018)
8.2
Ayak İşleri
(2021)
7.2
Aşk ve Gözyaşı
(2025)
Filmography
7.2
Aşk ve Gözyaşı
Drama, Romantic
2025, Turkey
5.8
10 Days of a Curious Man
Merakli Adamin 10 Günü
Crime, Drama, Detective
2024, Turkey
6.6
My Dad's Heart
Akildan Kalbe
Drama
2024, Turkey
5.9
Sakla Beni
Drama
2023, Turkey
6.3
10 Days of a Bad Man
Kötü Adamin 10 Günü
Crime, Drama, Detective
2023, Turkey
Watch trailer
4.7
Adım Başı Kafe
Comedy
2021, Turkey
8.2
Ayak İşleri
Comedy, Action
2021, Turkey
6.1
Kalp Yarası
Drama
2021, Turkey
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