Kinoafisha TV Shows Alien: Earth Quotes

Alien: Earth quotes

Opening Crawl In the future, the race for immortality will come in 3 guises:
Opening Crawl Cybernetically enhanced humans: Cyborgs
Opening Crawl Artificially intelligent beings: Synths
Opening Crawl and
Opening Crawl Synthetic beings downloaded with human consciousness: Hybrids
Opening Crawl Which technology prevails will determine what corporation rules the universe
