Alien: Earth
Alien: Earth quotes
Opening Crawl
In the future, the race for immortality will come in 3 guises:
Opening Crawl
Cybernetically enhanced humans: Cyborgs
Opening Crawl
Artificially intelligent beings: Synths
Opening Crawl
and
Opening Crawl
Synthetic beings downloaded with human consciousness: Hybrids
Opening Crawl
Which technology prevails will determine what corporation rules the universe
