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FBI: International 2021 - 2025, season 4
About
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
FBI: International
Seasons
Season 4
FBI: International
Original title
Season 4
Title
Сезон 4
Season premiere
15 October 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
22
Runtime
22 hours 0 minute
Series rating
6.4
Rate
14
votes
6.6
IMDb
FBI: International List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
A Leader, Not a Tourist
Season 4
Episode 1
15 October 2024
The Other Hard Part
Season 4
Episode 2
22 October 2024
Nothing Sudden About It
Season 4
Episode 3
29 October 2024
The Unwinnable War
Season 4
Episode 4
12 November 2024
The Future's Looking Bright
Season 4
Episode 5
19 November 2024
They Paid More
Season 4
Episode 6
3 December 2024
Keen As A Bean
Season 4
Episode 7
10 December 2024
You'll Never See It Coming
Season 4
Episode 8
17 December 2024
The Kill Floor
Season 4
Episode 9
28 January 2025
Keep Calm and Deliver The Biotoxin
Season 4
Episode 10
4 February 2025
Veritas Fidelis
Season 4
Episode 11
11 February 2025
Blood Doesn't Become Water
Season 4
Episode 12
18 February 2025
You've Been Greenlit
Season 4
Episode 13
25 February 2025
A Winged Lion for Protection
Season 4
Episode 14
11 March 2025
They May Get Their Wish
Season 4
Episode 15
18 March 2025
Are You Dreaming?
Season 4
Episode 16
1 April 2025
Dead Dead
Season 4
Episode 17
8 April 2025
Lone Wolf
Season 4
Episode 18
15 April 2025
Flinch Now and It's Over
Season 4
Episode 19
22 April 2025
We're Out of Here
Season 4
Episode 20
6 May 2025
Herbivore Man
Season 4
Episode 21
13 May 2025
Gaijin
Season 4
Episode 22
20 May 2025
TV series release schedule
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