Kinoafisha TV Shows Masters of the Universe: Revelation Seasons Season 1 Episode 5

Masters of the Universe: Revelation 2021 episode 5 season 1

"Masters of the Universe: Revelation" season 1 all episodes
The Power of Grayskull
Season 1 / Episode 1 23 July 2021
The Poisoned Chalice
Season 1 / Episode 2 23 July 2021
The Most Dangerous Man in Eternia
Season 1 / Episode 3 23 July 2021
Land of the Dead
Season 1 / Episode 4 23 July 2021
The Forge at the Forest Forever
Season 1 / Episode 5 23 July 2021
В 1 сезоне 5 серии сериала «Властелины вселенной: Откровения» знакомый предупреждает Тилу и других, что им, возможно, не удастся выбраться из Претернии. Робото рискует собой, чтобы перековать меч волшебной силы.

