Masters of the Universe: Revelation 2021 episode 5 season 1
"Masters of the Universe: Revelation" season 1 all episodes
The Power of Grayskull
Season 1 / Episode 123 July 2021
The Poisoned Chalice
Season 1 / Episode 223 July 2021
The Most Dangerous Man in Eternia
Season 1 / Episode 323 July 2021
Land of the Dead
Season 1 / Episode 423 July 2021
The Forge at the Forest Forever
Season 1 / Episode 523 July 2021
Episode description
В 1 сезоне 5 серии сериала «Властелины вселенной: Откровения» знакомый предупреждает Тилу и других, что им, возможно, не удастся выбраться из Претернии. Робото рискует собой, чтобы перековать меч волшебной силы.
