Mediator poster
few votes IMDb Rating: 6.5
Kinoafisha TV Shows Mediator

Mediator (2021 - …)

Mediator 18+
Production year 2021
Country Russia
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 48 minutes
Streaming service Start
Streaming service Кинопоиск
Runtime 19 hours 12 minutes

TV series description

"Mediator" is a new Russian TV series in the genre of dramatic thriller. The show's plot revolves around professional negotiator Andrey Pavlov, who has undergone special training in the Ministry of Internal Affairs. It is usually Pavlov who manages to gain the trust of real terrorists, establish an emotional connection with them, and even persuade them to abandon their planned actions. However, his main source of income does not come from working in the police, but from a major private business. For a considerable amount of money, Pavlov can negotiate with anyone about anything. For each individual client, the protagonist completely changes his appearance and manner of speech - this talent came to him from childhood. In addition, Pavlov is endowed with the talent of an empath - he can keenly sense when someone is lying.
Mediator  trailer третьего сезона
Cast
Darya Moroz
Viktoriya Tolstoganova
Darya Melnikova
Yulia Peresild
Andrey Burkovskiy
Evgeniya Simonova
Cast and Crew
Series rating

6.5 IMDb
Seasons
Mediator - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 10 episodes
 
Mediator - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 6 episodes
 
Mediator - Season 3 Season 3
2024, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
