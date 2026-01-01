Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Masters of Horror Awards

"Masters of Horror" updates

All info
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006 Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Winner
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more