Masters of Horror quotes

Walker [first lines to a run over rattler] You're not done yet!
Jim Wheeler [to a bound captive] I never get involved in another man's work.
Stacia The only question is which one of you is the bigger psycho?
Bruce Everyone's sorry for something, Ellen... I'll survive.
