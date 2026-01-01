Menu
Masters of Horror quotes
Walker
[first lines to a run over rattler] You're not done yet!
Jim Wheeler
[to a bound captive] I never get involved in another man's work.
Stacia
The only question is which one of you is the bigger psycho?
Bruce
Everyone's sorry for something, Ellen... I'll survive.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Warren Kole
Michael Moriarty
Fairuza Balk
Ethan Embry
