Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Quotes
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Masters of Horror
Seasons
Masters of Horror All seasons
Masters of Horror
18+
Production year
2005
Country
USA
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
Showtime
Series rating
7.3
Rate
10
votes
7.4
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Masters of Horror"
Season 1
13 episodes
28 October 2005 - 25 February 2006
Season 2
13 episodes
27 October 2006 - 2 February 2007
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree