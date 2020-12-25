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Bridgerton 2020 - 2026, season 5
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TV Shows
Bridgerton
Seasons
Season 5
Bridgerton
18+
Number of episodes
1
Runtime
60 minutes
Series rating
8.0
Rate
22
votes
7.5
IMDb
Bridgerton List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Episode 1
Season 5
Episode 1
TBA
TV series release schedule
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