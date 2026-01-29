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Bridgerton 2020, season 4
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Bridgerton
Seasons
Season 4
Bridgerton
18+
Original title
Season 4
Title
Сезон 4
Season premiere
29 January 2026
Production year
2026
Number of episodes
8
Runtime
8 hours 0 minute
Series rating
8.0
Rate
22
votes
7.5
IMDb
Bridgerton List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
The Waltz
Season 4
Episode 1
29 January 2026
Time Transfixed
Season 4
Episode 2
29 January 2026
The Field Next to the Other Road
Season 4
Episode 3
29 January 2026
An Offer from a Gentleman
Season 4
Episode 4
29 January 2026
Yes or No
Season 4
Episode 5
26 February 2026
The Passing Winter
Season 4
Episode 6
26 February 2026
The Beyond
Season 4
Episode 7
26 February 2026
Dance in the Country
Season 4
Episode 8
26 February 2026
TV series release schedule
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