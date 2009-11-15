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The Prisoner 2009, season 1
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
The Prisoner
Seasons
Season 1
The Prisoner
0+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
15 November 2009
Production year
2009
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
6 hours 0 minute
Series rating
6.3
Rate
20
votes
6.1
IMDb
"The Prisoner" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Arrival
Season 1
Episode 1
15 November 2009
Harmony
Season 1
Episode 2
15 November 2009
Anvil
Season 1
Episode 3
16 November 2009
Darling
Season 1
Episode 4
16 November 2009
Schizoid
Season 1
Episode 5
17 November 2009
Checkmate
Season 1
Episode 6
17 November 2009
TV series release schedule
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