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The Prisoner 2009, season 1

The Prisoner season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Prisoner Seasons Season 1
The Prisoner 0+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 15 November 2009
Production year 2009
Number of episodes 6
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

Series rating

6.3
Rate 20 votes
6.1 IMDb

"The Prisoner" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Arrival
Season 1 Episode 1
15 November 2009
Harmony
Season 1 Episode 2
15 November 2009
Anvil
Season 1 Episode 3
16 November 2009
Darling
Season 1 Episode 4
16 November 2009
Schizoid
Season 1 Episode 5
17 November 2009
Checkmate
Season 1 Episode 6
17 November 2009
TV series release schedule
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