Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
The Prisoner poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Prisoner Seasons

The Prisoner All seasons

The Prisoner 0+
Production year 2009
Country USA
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel AMC

Series rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "The Prisoner"
The Prisoner - Season 1 Season 1
6 episodes 15 November 2009 - 17 November 2009
 
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more