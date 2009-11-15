Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
The Prisoner
Seasons
The Prisoner All seasons
The Prisoner
0+
Production year
2009
Country
USA
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
AMC
Series rating
7.1
Rate
10
votes
6.1
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "The Prisoner"
Season 1
6 episodes
15 November 2009 - 17 November 2009
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree