For a 16-year-old High School graduate Ida, there was no one closer or more family than her mother Svetlana. But suddenly, Ida's whole life collapses: her mother accidentally dies and leaves her daughter in the care of her narrow and violent sister. After her mother's death, Ida decides to become a doctor to save people. Soon, Ida's father, the famous children's novelist Denis Kornilov, appears in her life, taking the girl to a luxurious house in the Russian 'writers Hollywood', Moscow suburb Peredelkino. But in the new family too, the girl feels left out. The father is completely focused on his work and does not notice how the stepmother and stepsister harass her. Ida's only soul mate is her half-brother Romka. There are serious feelings between the heroes, but the lovers have to break up. As the years pass, the heroine suffers many trials, but Ida does not allow herself to be broken, she shows iron-hard character and succeeds. Ida becomes a famous doctor, marries the son of an academic, and gives birth to children. But the great love Ida once lost in her youth cannot be forgotten, no matter what.