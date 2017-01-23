Menu
Russian
Defendant poster
Defendant

Defendant (2017 - 2017)

Pigoin 18+
Production year 2017
Country South Korea
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 1 hour 5 minutes
TV channel SBS
Runtime 19 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

Prosecutor Park Chang-woo is a favorite among colleagues and a terror to Seoul's criminal underworld. There was no case he couldn't bring to court, having substantial evidence against the criminals. On the eve of an important press conference, Park barely has time to congratulate his daughter on her birthday before falling into a deep sleep. He wakes up in prison, where he learns that three months of his life have been literally erased from his memory. During that time, he has gone from being a prosecutor to a prisoner, and he is accused of murdering his own wife. If Park doesn't remember the fateful night, he faces execution.
Cast
Cho Jae-ryong
Oh Dae-hwan
Ji Seong
Eom Gi-joon
Kwon Yoo-ri
Oh Chang-seok
Cast and Crew
Seasons
Defendant - Season 1 Season 1
2017, 18 episodes
 
