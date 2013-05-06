The series "Cvety zla" is a Russian detective story about the search for a cruel maniac. A small Russian town is shaken by a series of terrifying and elaborate murders. Next to the victims' bodies, the police find pages from the collection of the famous French poet Charles Baudelaire's "Cvety zla" (Flowers of Evil). The investigators seek the help of professional psychologist Irina Eliseeva. The woman must study all the materials related to the case and create a psychological profile of the serial killer.

