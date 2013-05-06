Menu
Cvety zla poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Cvety zla

Cvety zla (2013 - 2013)

Cvety zla 18+
Production year 2013
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel Россия 1
Runtime 4 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The series "Cvety zla" is a Russian detective story about the search for a cruel maniac. A small Russian town is shaken by a series of terrifying and elaborate murders. Next to the victims' bodies, the police find pages from the collection of the famous French poet Charles Baudelaire's "Cvety zla" (Flowers of Evil). The investigators seek the help of professional psychologist Irina Eliseeva. The woman must study all the materials related to the case and create a psychological profile of the serial killer.
Cast
Sergey Chirkov
Mariya Zvonareva
Dmitriy Ulyanov
Svetlana Antonova
Anfisa Chernyh
Yuriy Vaksman
Cast and Crew

Seasons
Cvety zla - Season 1 Season 1
2013, 4 episodes
 
Stills
