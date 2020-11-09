Menu
Russian
Shusha (2020 - 2020)

Production year 2020
Country Ukraine
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel Україна
Runtime 12 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The main character of the detective series "Shusha" is police forensic expert Alexandra Ladynina. She is already 38 years old, but she has never been married. This aspect of life doesn't really appeal to her: instead, Sasha has an elderly mathematician mother, a teenage brother who needs constant supervision, and, of course, her beloved job. But one day, a new boss comes to her police department - childhood friend Ilya Vlasov, a handsome ladies' man who knows the tough Ladynina as a funny little girl nicknamed Shusha.
Cast
Anastasiya Panina
Elena Koreneva
Yakov Kucherevskiy
Aleksandr Danilchenko
Kseniya Mishina
Begma Alexander Vladimirovich
Cast and Crew

7.1 IMDb
Seasons
Shusha - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 16 episodes
 
