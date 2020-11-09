The main character of the detective series "Shusha" is police forensic expert Alexandra Ladynina. She is already 38 years old, but she has never been married. This aspect of life doesn't really appeal to her: instead, Sasha has an elderly mathematician mother, a teenage brother who needs constant supervision, and, of course, her beloved job. But one day, a new boss comes to her police department - childhood friend Ilya Vlasov, a handsome ladies' man who knows the tough Ladynina as a funny little girl nicknamed Shusha.

Expand