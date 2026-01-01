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Kseniia Mishyna
Kseniia Mishyna Kseniia Mishyna
Kinoafisha Persons Kseniia Mishyna

Kseniia Mishyna

Kseniia Mishyna

Date of Birth
18 June 1989
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Ischezayushchie sledy 8.0
Ischezayushchie sledy (2020)
Luxembourg, Luxembourg 7.5
Luxembourg, Luxembourg (2022)
Za vitrinoy 7.3
Za vitrinoy (2019)

Filmography

Luxembourg, Luxembourg 7.5
Luxembourg, Luxembourg Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Comedy 2022, Ukraine
Shusha 6.9
Shusha
Drama, Detective 2020, Ukraine
Ischezayushchie sledy 8
Ischezayushchie sledy
Drama, Detective 2020, Ukraine
Sashino delo 6.1
Sashino delo
Drama, Romantic, Detective, 2020, Ukraine
Ya tebe znaydu
Ya tebe znaydu
Romantic, Detective, 2019, Ukraine
Za vitrinoy 7.3
Za vitrinoy
Romantic 2019, Ukraine
Samyy luchshiy muzh 5.9
Samyy luchshiy muzh
Romantic, 2019, Ukraine
Sadіvnicya
Sadіvnicya
Romantic, 2019, Ukraine
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