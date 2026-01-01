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Filmography
Kseniia Mishyna
Kseniia Mishyna
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kseniia Mishyna
Kseniia Mishyna
Kseniia Mishyna
Date of Birth
18 June 1989
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.0
Ischezayushchie sledy
(2020)
7.5
Luxembourg, Luxembourg
(2022)
7.3
Za vitrinoy
(2019)
Filmography
7.5
Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Comedy
2022, Ukraine
6.9
Shusha
Drama, Detective
2020, Ukraine
8
Ischezayushchie sledy
Drama, Detective
2020, Ukraine
6.1
Sashino delo
Drama, Romantic, Detective,
2020, Ukraine
Ya tebe znaydu
Romantic, Detective,
2019, Ukraine
7.3
Za vitrinoy
Romantic
2019, Ukraine
5.9
Samyy luchshiy muzh
Romantic,
2019, Ukraine
Sadіvnicya
Romantic,
2019, Ukraine
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