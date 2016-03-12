Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Starshaya zhena poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Starshaya zhena

Starshaya zhena (2016 - 2016)

Starshaya zhena 18+
Production year 2016
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel Россия 1
Runtime 3 hours 0 minute
Cast
Cast
Anastasiya Akatova
Anastasiya Akatova
Elena Simonova
Elena Simonova
Vitaliy Egorov
Vitaliy Egorov
Dmitriy Smirnov
Dmitriy Smirnov
Elena Melnikova
Petr Barancheev
Petr Barancheev
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 1 vote
Write review
Seasons
Starshaya zhena - Season 1 Season 1
2016, 4 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more