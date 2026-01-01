Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Protivostoanie season 1 watch online
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Protivostoanie
Seasons
Season 1
Protivostoanie
16+
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
1 May 1985
Production year
1985
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
6 hours 18 minutes
Series rating
7.8
Rate
13
votes
8
IMDb
"Protivostoanie" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Серия 1
Season 1
Episode 1
1 May 1985
Серия 2
Season 1
Episode 2
2 May 1985
Серия 3
Season 1
Episode 3
3 May 1985
Серия 4
Season 1
Episode 4
4 May 1985
Серия 5
Season 1
Episode 5
5 May 1985
Серия 6
Season 1
Episode 6
6 May 1985
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree