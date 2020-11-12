"Tenderness" is a Russian dramatic series based on the short film of the same name by Anna Melikyan. The project is being developed by the streaming service ivi. The main character is a true businesswoman named Elena. She has been determinedly climbing the career ladder her whole life, not giving men a chance to enter her personal space. Work was her top priority until she met the man of her dreams. This happened during a trip to St. Petersburg. Unfortunately, the happiness was short-lived: the prince disappeared in an unknown direction, but the heroine still hopes to find him.