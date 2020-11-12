Menu
few votes IMDb Rating: 7.4
Nezhnost

Nezhnost (2020 - …)

Nezhnost 18+
Production year 2020
Country Russia
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 20 minutes
Streaming service Иви
Runtime 7 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Tenderness" is a Russian dramatic series based on the short film of the same name by Anna Melikyan. The project is being developed by the streaming service ivi. The main character is a true businesswoman named Elena. She has been determinedly climbing the career ladder her whole life, not giving men a chance to enter her personal space. Work was her top priority until she met the man of her dreams. This happened during a trip to St. Petersburg. Unfortunately, the happiness was short-lived: the prince disappeared in an unknown direction, but the heroine still hopes to find him.

Нежность - trailer второго сезона
Nezhnost  trailer второго сезона
Cast Characters
Konstantin Khabensky
Konstantin Khabensky Гоша
Yevgeni Tsyganov
Yevgeni Tsyganov Принц
Ravshana Kurkova
Ravshana Kurkova Лиана
Anna Mikhalkova
Anna Mikhalkova Алла
Ingeborga Dapkunayte
Ingeborga Dapkunayte Рита
Yulia Peresild
Yulia Peresild Яна
7.4 IMDb
Nezhnost - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 11 episodes
 
Nezhnost - Season 2 Season 2
2024, 10 episodes
 
