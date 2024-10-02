Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kurulus: Osman season 6 watch online
About
Seasons
Reviews
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Filming locations
Q&A
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Kurulus: Osman
Seasons
Season 6
Kuruluş: Osman
16+
Original title
Season 6
Title
Сезон 6
Season premiere
2 October 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
30
Runtime
60 hours 0 minute
Series rating
8.0
Rate
23
votes
7.4
IMDb
"Kurulus: Osman" season 6 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
165. Bölüm
Season 6
Episode 1
2 October 2024
166. Bölüm
Season 6
Episode 2
9 October 2024
167. Bölüm
Season 6
Episode 3
16 October 2024
168. Bölüm
Season 6
Episode 4
30 October 2024
169. Bölüm
Season 6
Episode 5
6 November 2024
170. Bölüm
Season 6
Episode 6
13 November 2024
171. Bölüm
Season 6
Episode 7
20 November 2024
172. Bölüm
Season 6
Episode 8
27 November 2024
173. Bölüm
Season 6
Episode 9
4 December 2024
174. Bölüm
Season 6
Episode 10
11 December 2024
175. Bölüm
Season 6
Episode 11
18 December 2024
176. Bölüm
Season 6
Episode 12
25 December 2024
177. Bölüm
Season 6
Episode 13
15 January 2025
178. Bölüm
Season 6
Episode 14
29 January 2025
179. Bölüm
Season 6
Episode 15
5 February 2025
180. Bölüm
Season 6
Episode 16
12 February 2025
181. Bölüm
Season 6
Episode 17
19 February 2025
182. Bölüm
Season 6
Episode 18
26 February 2025
183. Bölüm
Season 6
Episode 19
5 March 2025
184. Bölüm
Season 6
Episode 20
12 March 2025
185. Bölüm
Season 6
Episode 21
19 March 2025
186. Bölüm
Season 6
Episode 22
26 March 2025
187. Bölüm
Season 6
Episode 23
9 April 2025
188. Bölüm
Season 6
Episode 24
16 April 2025
189. Bölüm
Season 6
Episode 25
23 April 2025
190. Bölüm
Season 6
Episode 26
30 April 2025
191. Bölüm
Season 6
Episode 27
7 May 2025
192. Bölüm
Season 6
Episode 28
21 May 2025
193. Bölüm
Season 6
Episode 29
28 May 2025
194. Bölüm
Season 6
Episode 30
4 June 2025
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree