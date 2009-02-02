Menu
Filming Dates & Locations

Iconic scenes & Locations

on location
Barbican, City of London, England, UK
on location
Whitehall, Westminster, Greater London, England, UK
on location
The Eden Project, Bodelva, Par, Cornwall, England, UK
on location
Shepperton Studios, Studios Road, Shepperton, Surrey, England, UK
on location
The Gherkin, St Mary Axe, City of London, England, UK
on location
Royal Tunbridge Wells, Kent, England, UK
on location
Ibstone Windmill, Turville, Buckinghamshire, England, UK
Masen's country house
Groombridge Place, Groombridge Hill, Groombridge, Tunbridge Wells, Kent, England, UK
Filming Dates

  • 2 February 2009 - 10 April 2009
