The series is based on the eponymous novel by John Wyndham. After a global catastrophe, a large number of people become blind. This happens immediately after a green meteor shower falls to Earth. Depriving most of humanity of their sight, this phenomenon gives birth to giant plants called Triffids. Being poisonous, these plants begin to hunt down the surviving humans. Bill Mason, a scientific researcher, is studying the Triffids. The biologist is searching for a way to deal with them.

