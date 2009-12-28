Menu
The Day of the Triffids (2009 - 2009)

Production year 2009
Country Great Britain/Canada
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 1 hour 30 minutes
TV channel BBC One
Runtime 3 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The series is based on the eponymous novel by John Wyndham. After a global catastrophe, a large number of people become blind. This happens immediately after a green meteor shower falls to Earth. Depriving most of humanity of their sight, this phenomenon gives birth to giant plants called Triffids. Being poisonous, these plants begin to hunt down the surviving humans. Bill Mason, a scientific researcher, is studying the Triffids. The biologist is searching for a way to deal with them.
Cast
Brian Cox
Brian Cox
Vanessa Redgrave
Vanessa Redgrave
Eddie Izzard
Eddie Izzard
Adam Sinclair
Adam Sinclair
Joely Richardson
Joely Richardson
Jason Priestley
Jason Priestley
Series rating

0.0
5.6 IMDb
Seasons
The Day of the Triffids - Season 1 Season 1
2009, 2 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Weteran Mc 19 June 2024, 00:15
Экранизация понравилась, интересно и бодро, но как-то дешевенько.
Моя оценка: 8 из 10. 👍
Stills
