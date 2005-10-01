The series begins in the 1980s when Colonel Alexander Khlystov, an investigator for the MUR (Moscow Criminal Investigation Department), receives an old photograph of Sergei Esenin, who had just been taken down from the noose. Determined to conduct his own investigation, Khlystov uncovers materials related to the poet's life and finds witnesses who may have known him. The more Khlystov delves into the case, the more convinced he becomes that Esenin was killed as part of a government conspiracy, and he is determined to find the culprit. Meanwhile, viewers have the opportunity to follow the most important years in the poet's life.

