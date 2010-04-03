The protagonist of the anime series "Ichiban Ushiro no Daimaou" is a kind-hearted young man named Akuto Sai, who simply wants the world to change for the better. He intends to put an end to evil, so he becomes a student at the magical academy of Constant. However, it turns out that Akuto's true destiny is to become the Demon King, as foretold by an ancient prophecy. Surrounded by beautiful girls, he is ready to resist his own fate. But every action he takes becomes another confirmation of the prophecy.

Expand