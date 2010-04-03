Menu
Production year 2010
Country Japan
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel Tokyo MX
Runtime 5 hours 0 minute

The protagonist of the anime series "Ichiban Ushiro no Daimaou" is a kind-hearted young man named Akuto Sai, who simply wants the world to change for the better. He intends to put an end to evil, so he becomes a student at the magical academy of Constant. However, it turns out that Akuto's true destiny is to become the Demon King, as foretold by an ancient prophecy. Surrounded by beautiful girls, he is ready to resist his own fate. But every action he takes becomes another confirmation of the prophecy.
Minako Kotobuki
Haruka Tomatsu
Aoi Yûki
Takashi Kondo
Yōko Hikasa
Kazuyuki Okitsu
Ichiban ushiro no daimaou - Season 1 Season 1
2010, 12 episodes
 
