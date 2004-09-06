Menu
Production year 2004
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 52 minutes
TV channel Первый канал
Runtime 3 hours 28 minutes

TV series description

The series "Diversant" is a military drama based on the eponymous novel by Anatoly Azolsky. The events take place during World War II. Two rookies, Lenya Filatov and Leshya Bobrikov, are sent to the front. They both graduated from a reconnaissance school and are eager to join the fight. Bobrikov is killed in the very first enemy shelling, and his documents are taken by a random fellow traveler of Filatov's named Alesha. He convinces Lenya not to reveal his secret to anyone and arrives at the regiment's location under a false name to fight the fascists.
Cast
Vladislav Galkin
Ville Haapasalo
Renata Litvinova
Aleksandr Lykov
Vladimir Menshov
Kirill Pletnev
