The series "Diversant" is a military drama based on the eponymous novel by Anatoly Azolsky. The events take place during World War II. Two rookies, Lenya Filatov and Leshya Bobrikov, are sent to the front. They both graduated from a reconnaissance school and are eager to join the fight. Bobrikov is killed in the very first enemy shelling, and his documents are taken by a random fellow traveler of Filatov's named Alesha. He convinces Lenya not to reveal his secret to anyone and arrives at the regiment's location under a false name to fight the fascists.

