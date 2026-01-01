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The Righteous Gemstones
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Primetime Emmy Awards 2025
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for Comedy Programming
Nominee
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series
Nominee
Outstanding Stunt Performance
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or a Variety Program
Nominee
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