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Steins;Gate Zero season 1 watch online
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Steins;Gate Zero
Seasons
Season 1
Steins;Gate 0
18+
Original title
Season1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
11 April 2018
Production year
2018
Number of episodes
23
Runtime
9 hours 12 minutes
Series rating
8.3
Rate
12
votes
8.4
IMDb
"Steins;Gate Zero" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Missing Link of the Annihilator -Absolute Zero-
Season 1
Episode 1
11 April 2018
Epigraph of the Closed Curve -Closed Epigraph-
Season 1
Episode 2
18 April 2018
Protocol of the Two-sided Gospel -X-Day Protocol-
Season 1
Episode 3
25 April 2018
Solitude of the Mournful Flow -A Stray Sheep-
Season 1
Episode 4
2 May 2018
Solitude of the Astigmatism -Entangled Sheep-
Season 1
Episode 5
9 May 2018
Eclipse of Orbital Ordering -The Orbital Eclipse-
Season 1
Episode 6
16 May 2018
Eclipse of Vibronic Transition -Vibronic Transition-
Season 1
Episode 7
23 May 2018
Dual of Antinomy -Antinomic Dual-
Season 1
Episode 8
30 May 2018
Pandora of Eternal Return -Pandora's Box-
Season 1
Episode 9
6 June 2018
Pandora of Provable Existence -Forbidden Cubicle-
Season 1
Episode 10
13 June 2018
Pandora of Forgotten Existence -Sealed Reliquary-
Season 1
Episode 11
20 June 2018
Mother Goose of Mutual Recursion -Recursive Mother Goose-
Season 1
Episode 12
27 June 2018
Mother Goose of Diffractive Recitativo -Diffraction Mother Goose-
Season 1
Episode 13
4 July 2018
Recognition of the Elastic Limit -Presage or Recognize-
Season 1
Episode 14
18 July 2018
Recognition of the Asymptotic Line -Recognize Asymptote-
Season 1
Episode 15
25 July 2018
Altair of the Point at Infinity -Vega and Altair-
Season 1
Episode 16
1 August 2018
Altair of the Hyperbolic Plane -Beltrami Pseudosphere-
Season 1
Episode 17
8 August 2018
Altair of Translational Symmetry -Translational Symmetry-
Season 1
Episode 18
15 August 2018
Altair of the Cyclic Coordinate -Time-leap Machine-
Season 1
Episode 19
22 August 2018
Rinascimento of the Unwavering Promise - Promised Rinascimento-
Season 1
Episode 20
5 September 2018
Rinascimento of Image Formation -Return of Phoenix-
Season 1
Episode 21
12 September 2018
Rinascimento of Projection -Project Amadeus-
Season 1
Episode 22
19 September 2018
Arclight of the Point at Infinity -Arc-light of the Sky-
Season 1
Episode 23
26 September 2018
TV series release schedule
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