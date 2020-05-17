The story revolves around Jackie Quiñones, an agent of the National Marine Fisheries Service. The heroine is used to using her weapon and badge for personal purposes. Engrossed in parties, she reluctantly goes to work, only caring about her paycheck and privileges. However, everything changes when she finds a body in the bay - another victim of the opioid epidemic. As a result of this incident, Jackie takes the first steps towards sobriety and becomes convinced that she is the one who must solve this case.

