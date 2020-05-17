Menu
Hightown poster
1 poster
Hightown (2020 - 2024)

Hightown 18+
Production year 2020
Country USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel Starz
Runtime 25 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The story revolves around Jackie Quiñones, an agent of the National Marine Fisheries Service. The heroine is used to using her weapon and badge for personal purposes. Engrossed in parties, she reluctantly goes to work, only caring about her paycheck and privileges. However, everything changes when she finds a body in the bay - another victim of the opioid epidemic. As a result of this incident, Jackie takes the first steps towards sobriety and becomes convinced that she is the one who must solve this case.
Cast Characters
Shane Harper
Shane Harper Junior
Monica Raymund
Monica Raymund Jackie Quinones
Dohn Norwood
Dohn Norwood Alan Saintille
Atkins Estimond Osito
James Badge Dale
James Badge Dale Ray Abruzzo
Amaury Nolasco
Amaury Nolasco Frankie Alvarez
Cast and Crew

Series rating

5.2
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Seasons
Hightown - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 8 episodes
 
Hightown - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 10 episodes
 
Hightown - Season 3 Season 3
2024, 7 episodes
 
Stills
