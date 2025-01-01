Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
2 Broke Girl$
Quotes
2 Broke Girl$ quotes
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Quotes
Caroline Channing
[to Oleg, who is standing at their apartment door wearing only a Kimono robe] Oleg, what are you doing here? And you put the "oh no" in Kimono.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Sophie Kachinsky
I'll be in my booth!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Beth Behrs
Jennifer Coolidge
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree