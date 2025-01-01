Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows 2 Broke Girl$ Quotes

2 Broke Girl$ quotes

Caroline Channing [to Oleg, who is standing at their apartment door wearing only a Kimono robe] Oleg, what are you doing here? And you put the "oh no" in Kimono.
[repeated line]
Sophie Kachinsky I'll be in my booth!
