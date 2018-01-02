Menu
7.8
IMDb Rating: 7.1
Rate
2 posters
LA to Vegas (2018 - 2018)
LA to Vegas
18+
Comedy
Production year
2018
Country
USA
Total seasons
1 season
Episode duration
24 minutes
TV channel
Fox
Runtime
6 hours 0 minute
TV series description
Meet the people flying between LA and Vegas on weekends.
Cast
Characters
Creator
Lon Zimmet
Cast
Characters
Cast
Characters
Peter Stormare
Artem
Dylan McDermott
Captain Dave Pratman
Ed Weeks
Colin McCormack
Nathan Lee Graham
Bernard Jasser
Kim Matula
Veronica "Ronnie" Messing
Cast and Crew
7.8
7.8
10
votes
7.1
IMDb
Seasons
Season 1
2018,
15 episodes
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Stills
