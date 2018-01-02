Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
LA to Vegas poster
LA to Vegas poster
Ratings
7.8 IMDb Rating: 7.1
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows LA to Vegas

LA to Vegas (2018 - 2018)

LA to Vegas 18+
Production year 2018
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 24 minutes
TV channel Fox
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

TV series description

Meet the people flying between LA and Vegas on weekends.

Cast Characters
Creator
Lon Zimmet
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Peter Stormare
Peter Stormare Artem
Dylan McDermott
Dylan McDermott Captain Dave Pratman
Ed Weeks
Ed Weeks Colin McCormack
Nathan Lee Graham Bernard Jasser
Kim Matula Veronica "Ronnie" Messing
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.8
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
LA to Vegas - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 15 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more