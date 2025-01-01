Captain Dave
[promotional mock preflight safety video] Welcome aboard Jackpot Airlines, service from LA to Vegas, the only airline to ever be on the no-fly list.
Ronnie
Safety is our first priority, and it's our maintenance crew's third priority, which averages out to second priority.
Bernard
Seat belts: you know what to do. Oxygen mask: put yours on first, kids are on their own.
Ronnie
Please keep your shoes on at all times. That's not an FAA thing, but it is for your safety.
Bernard
I will cut you.
Captain Dave
If anyone wants to join the Mile-High Club, it's strictly prohibited.
[whispers]
Captain Dave
Call me.
Ronnie
If he's mouthing "call me," don't.
Captain Dave
Call me.
Ronnie
Now sit back, relax, and enjoy the flight.
Captain Dave
Thank you for flying Jackpot Airlines. Good luck in Las Vegas. May you win big enough to fly home on a better airline.