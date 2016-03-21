Andrey Sokolov and Sasha Kravtsova met on a boat. He worked as an assistant to the captain, and she celebrated her birthday in a big way. The party was so incendiary that the ship burned down. Andrey lost his job, and for educational purposes, the oligarch father sends Sasha to work as a maid on one of his cruise ships. Now she is waiting for a year, surrounded by seascapes, an international team, uncleaned cabins and an old friend - assistant cruise director Andrey Sokolov. It will be a very, very long year.