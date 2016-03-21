Menu
Russian
Production year 2016
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 24 minutes
TV channel СТС
Runtime 9 hours 36 minutes

TV series description

Andrey Sokolov and Sasha Kravtsova met on a boat. He worked as an assistant to the captain, and she celebrated her birthday in a big way. The party was so incendiary that the ship burned down. Andrey lost his job, and for educational purposes, the oligarch father sends Sasha to work as a maid on one of his cruise ships. Now she is waiting for a year, surrounded by seascapes, an international team, uncleaned cabins and an old friend - assistant cruise director Andrey Sokolov. It will be a very, very long year.

Dmitry Astrakhan
Konstantin Kryukov
Yan Tsapnik
Valeriya Fedorovich
Svetlana Pervushina
6.1
Rate 11 votes
6.2 IMDb
Vechnyj otpusk - Season 1 Season 1
2016, 24 episodes
 
