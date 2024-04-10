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Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! 2016 - 2024, season 3

Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! season 3 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Seasons Season 3
Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o! 16+
Original title Season 3
Title Сезон 3
Season premiere 10 April 2024
Production year 2024
Number of episodes 10
Runtime 4 hours 10 minutes

Series rating

7.3
Rate 16 votes
7.8 IMDb

Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
God’s Blessings on This Bright Future!
Season 3 Episode 1
10 April 2024
A Smile for This Dour Girl!
Season 3 Episode 2
17 May 2024
A Re-education for This Bright Little Girl!
Season 3 Episode 3
24 May 2024
Divine Punishment for This Handsome Gentleman Thief!
Season 3 Episode 4
1 May 2024
Nefarious Friends for This Sheltered Princess!
Season 3 Episode 5
8 May 2024
A Farewell to This Lavish Lifestyle!
Season 3 Episode 6
15 May 2024
Rest for This Up-And-Coming Adventurer!
Season 3 Episode 7
22 May 2024
An Eternal Rest for the Master of This Lake!
Season 3 Episode 8
29 May 2024
A Talking-To for This Runaway!
Season 3 Episode 9
5 June 2024
Blessings for This Selfish Bride!
Season 3 Episode 10
12 June 2024
TV series release schedule
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