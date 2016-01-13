Menu
Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! All seasons
Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o!
16+
Production year
2016
Country
Japan
Episode duration
25 minutes
TV channel
Tokyo MX
Series rating
7.2
Rate
13
votes
7.8
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World!"
Season 1
10 episodes
13 January 2016 - 16 March 2016
Season 2
10 episodes
11 January 2017 - 15 March 2017
Season 3
10 episodes
10 April 2024 - 12 June 2024
