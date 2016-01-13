Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Seasons

Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! All seasons

Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o! 16+
Production year 2016
Country Japan
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel Tokyo MX

Series rating

7.2
Rate 13 votes
7.8 IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World!"
Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! - Season 1 Season 1
10 episodes 13 January 2016 - 16 March 2016
 
Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! - Season 2 Season 2
10 episodes 11 January 2017 - 15 March 2017
 
Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! - Season 3 Season 3
10 episodes 10 April 2024 - 12 June 2024
 
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more