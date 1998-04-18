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8.4
IMDb Rating: 8.5
Rate
In overall ranking
In the Action genre
In the Anime genre
In series of Japan
In series of 1998
2 posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Initial D: First Stage
Initial D: First Stage (1998 - 1998)
Initial D: First Stage
18+
Action
Anime
Production year
1998
Country
Japan
Total seasons
1 season
Episode duration
24 minutes
TV channel
Fuji TV
Runtime
10 hours 24 minutes
TV series description
The story of a young delivery boy who becomes a drift-racing legend.
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Initial D: First Stage
trailer первого сезона
trailer первого сезона
Cast
Cast
Unshō Ishizuka
Crispin Freeman
Mitsuo Iwata
Ayako Kawasumi
Osamu Hosoi
Shin'ichirô Miki
Cast and Crew
Series rating
8.4
Rate
11
votes
8.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking
In the Action genre
In the Anime genre
In series of Japan
In series of 1998
Seasons
Season 1
1998,
26 episodes
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