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Kinoafisha TV Shows Initial D: First Stage

Initial D: First Stage (1998 - 1998)

Initial D: First Stage 18+
Production year 1998
Country Japan
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 24 minutes
TV channel Fuji TV
Runtime 10 hours 24 minutes

TV series description

The story of a young delivery boy who becomes a drift-racing legend.

Initial D: First Stage - trailer первого сезона
Initial D: First Stage  trailer первого сезона
Cast
Cast
Unshō Ishizuka
Unshō Ishizuka
Crispin Freeman
Mitsuo Iwata
Mitsuo Iwata
Ayako Kawasumi
Ayako Kawasumi
Osamu Hosoi
Shin'ichirô Miki
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.4
Rate 11 votes
8.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Action genre  In the Anime genre  In series of Japan  In series of 1998 
Seasons
Initial D: First Stage - Season 1 Season 1
1998, 26 episodes
 
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