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About
Filmography
Mitsuo Iwata
Mitsuo Iwata
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mitsuo Iwata
Mitsuo Iwata
Mitsuo Iwata
Date of Birth
31 July 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Height
165 cm (5 ft 5 in)
Actor type
Action hero
,
Fantasy hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
9.0
Sorcery Fight
(2020)
8.5
Initial D: First Stage
(1998)
8.4
Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26
(2025)
Filmography
6.5
Zatsu Tabi: That's Journey
Anime
2025, Japan
6.3
Busamen Gachi Fighter
Action, Adventure, Fantasy,
2025, Japan
5.8
Bullet/Bullet
Anime, Sci-Fi,
2025, Japan
6.9
Betrothed to My Sister's Ex
Anime, Romantic
2025, Japan
6.7
Witch Watch
Anime, Comedy, Fantasy
2025, Japan
8.4
Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26
Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26
Animation, Drama, Fantasy
2025, Japan
7.2
The Most Notorious Talker
Anime
2024, Japan
6.2
Akuma-kun
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2023, Japan
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