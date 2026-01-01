Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mitsuo Iwata
Mitsuo Iwata Mitsuo Iwata
Kinoafisha Persons Mitsuo Iwata

Mitsuo Iwata

Mitsuo Iwata

Date of Birth
31 July 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Height
165 cm (5 ft 5 in)
Actor type
Action hero, Fantasy hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Sorcery Fight 9.0
Sorcery Fight (2020)
Initial D: First Stage 8.5
Initial D: First Stage (1998)
Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26 8.4
Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26 (2025)

Filmography

Zatsu Tabi: That's Journey 6.5
Zatsu Tabi: That's Journey
Anime 2025, Japan
Busamen Gachi Fighter 6.3
Busamen Gachi Fighter
Action, Adventure, Fantasy, 2025, Japan
Bullet/Bullet 5.8
Bullet/Bullet
Anime, Sci-Fi, 2025, Japan
Betrothed to My Sister's Ex 6.9
Betrothed to My Sister's Ex
Anime, Romantic 2025, Japan
Witch Watch 6.7
Witch Watch
Anime, Comedy, Fantasy 2025, Japan
Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26 8.4
Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26 Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26
Animation, Drama, Fantasy 2025, Japan
The Most Notorious Talker 7.2
The Most Notorious Talker
Anime 2024, Japan
Akuma-kun 6.2
Akuma-kun
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2023, Japan
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more