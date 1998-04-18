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Initial D: First Stage season 1 watch online
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Initial D: First Stage
Seasons
Season 1
Initial D: First Stage
18+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
18 April 1998
Production year
1998
Number of episodes
26
Runtime
10 hours 24 minutes
Series rating
8.4
Rate
11
votes
8.5
IMDb
"Initial D: First Stage" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Ultimate Tofu Guy Drift
Season 1
Episode 1
18 April 1998
Declaration of Revenge: Howling Turbo
Season 1
Episode 2
25 April 1998
Downhill Specialist Arrives
Season 1
Episode 3
2 May 1998
The Battle Begins
Season 1
Episode 4
9 May 1998
Dogfight!
Season 1
Episode 5
16 May 1998
A New Challenger
Season 1
Episode 6
23 May 1998
Street Racer's Pride
Season 1
Episode 7
13 June 1998
Just Before the Time Attack
Season 1
Episode 8
20 June 1998
Battle to the Limit
Season 1
Episode 9
27 June 1998
Dangerous Five Hairpins
Season 1
Episode 10
4 July 1998
The Dangerous Shingo Appears
Season 1
Episode 11
11 July 1998
FR Killing Death Match
Season 1
Episode 12
1 August 1998
Itsuki's First Date
Season 1
Episode 13
8 August 1998
Improving Genius of Drift
Season 1
Episode 14
15 August 1998
Angry Takumi's Maniacal Drive
Season 1
Episode 15
22 August 1998
The Angels of Usui Mountain
Season 1
Episode 16
29 August 1998
Sudden Death Death Match
Season 1
Episode 17
12 September 1998
Fierce Race on Usui Mountain
Season 1
Episode 18
19 September 1998
Fight! Super Drift!
Season 1
Episode 19
26 September 1998
The End of Summer
Season 1
Episode 20
1 October 1998
Challenge from the Superstar
Season 1
Episode 21
17 October 1998
Severe Uphill Climb
Season 1
Episode 22
24 October 1998
Downhill Rain Battle
Season 1
Episode 23
7 November 1998
Akagi's White Comet
Season 1
Episode 24
14 November 1998
Last Great Battle
Season 1
Episode 25
28 November 1998
New Downhill Legend
Season 1
Episode 26
5 December 1998
TV series release schedule
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