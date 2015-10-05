Menu
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 7.7
3 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Red Queen

The Red Queen (2015 - 2015)

Krasnaa koroleva 18+
Production year 2015
Country Ukraine
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 54 minutes
TV channel Інтер
Runtime 10 hours 48 minutes

TV series description

The simple provincial girl Zoya Kolesnikova lives in a working-class family, excels in her studies, and dreams of becoming a mathematician. However, her idyllic life is disrupted by her alcoholic father, and a tragic incident forces Zoya to change her name and leave for Moscow on the first train she can catch. The capital city does not welcome her warmly, although it does send her a wise mentor. Here, she enrolls in university to become an accountant, but fate has very different plans for the future of this stunningly beautiful and statuesque girl. Eventually, she will be admired by Christian Dior and Federico Fellini, and on European runways, she will be called the "Kremlin's secret weapon." But at what price did she have to pay to achieve global recognition?
Cast
Ksenia Lukyanchikova
Artem Tkachenko
Yanina Studilina
Anatoliy Rudenko
Tatyana Cherdyntseva
Mikhail Shamigulov
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
Biographical TV Series Biographical TV Series

Series rating

0.0
7.7 IMDb
Seasons
The Red Queen - Season 1 Season 1
2015, 12 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Stills
