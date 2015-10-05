The simple provincial girl Zoya Kolesnikova lives in a working-class family, excels in her studies, and dreams of becoming a mathematician. However, her idyllic life is disrupted by her alcoholic father, and a tragic incident forces Zoya to change her name and leave for Moscow on the first train she can catch. The capital city does not welcome her warmly, although it does send her a wise mentor. Here, she enrolls in university to become an accountant, but fate has very different plans for the future of this stunningly beautiful and statuesque girl. Eventually, she will be admired by Christian Dior and Federico Fellini, and on European runways, she will be called the "Kremlin's secret weapon." But at what price did she have to pay to achieve global recognition?

Expand