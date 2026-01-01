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Filmography
Ksenia Lukyanchikova
Ksenia Lukyanchikova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ksenia Lukyanchikova
Ksenia Lukyanchikova
Ksenia Lukyanchikova
Date of Birth
15 January 1993
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.3
Khoroshie devochki
(2024)
8.2
Privorot
(2025)
7.7
Staya
(2022)
Filmography
Mertvaya tochka
Detective, Drama
2026, Russia
8.3
Privorot
Romantic, Mystery,
2025, Russia
7.1
Gorod tain
Drama, Detective
2024, Russia
7
Lyubvi ne byvaet?
Lyubvi ne byvaet?
Romantic, Comedy
2024, Russia
Watch trailer
8.3
Khoroshie devochki
Khoroshie devochki
Drama, Detective, Thriller
2024, Russia
6.8
Gorko-solenoe more lyubvi
Romantic,
2023, Russia
Ne tvoe delo
Romantic,
2022, Russia
6.5
Molchanie
Detective,
2022, Russia
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