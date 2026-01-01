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Ksenia Lukyanchikova
Ksenia Lukyanchikova Ksenia Lukyanchikova
Kinoafisha Persons Ksenia Lukyanchikova

Ksenia Lukyanchikova

Ksenia Lukyanchikova

Date of Birth
15 January 1993
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

8.3
Khoroshie devochki (2024)
Privorot 8.2
Privorot (2025)
Staya 7.7
Staya (2022)

Filmography

Mertvaya tochka
Mertvaya tochka
Detective, Drama 2026, Russia
Privorot 8.3
Privorot
Romantic, Mystery, 2025, Russia
Gorod tain 7.1
Gorod tain
Drama, Detective 2024, Russia
Lyubvi ne byvaet? 7
Lyubvi ne byvaet? Lyubvi ne byvaet?
Romantic, Comedy 2024, Russia
Watch trailer
8.3
Khoroshie devochki Khoroshie devochki
Drama, Detective, Thriller 2024, Russia
Gorko-solenoe more lyubvi 6.8
Gorko-solenoe more lyubvi
Romantic, 2023, Russia
Ne tvoe delo
Ne tvoe delo
Romantic, 2022, Russia
Molchanie 6.5
Molchanie
Detective, 2022, Russia
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